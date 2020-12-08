Farmers prepare to block roads, occupy toll plazas amid nationwide strike

-
Protesting farmers started preparations to block key roads and occupy toll plazas on Tuesday as part of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.
All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary Hannan Mollah said the 'Bharat Bandh' is a show of strength by the farmers, and their legitimate demands have found support from people across the country.
Agitating farmer unions have threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm as part of their stir. Emergency services will be exempted during the bandh.
"We are standing by our demand that we want a complete repeal of the three laws and will not accept any cosmetic changes. The nature of these laws are such that amendments will not make any difference.
"Today we have called a bandh, and if our demands are not met, we are ready to take our agitation to the next level," Hannan Mollah said.
In view of the nationwide strike, the Delhi Police beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places.
Joining the 'Bharat Bandh' call, some auto-rickshaw and taxi unions took off their vehicles from the roads in the national capital.
Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, which comprises mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, claimed most of its members were on the strike.
"There are around 4 lakh app-based cabs in Delhi-NCR. Most of our members are on strike," he said.
