Airtel broadband suffers major outage across India, millions affected

-
ALSO READ
Airtel internet services suffer outage, firm says 'technical glitch'
Singtel doubles H1 profits to $705 mn propelled by Airtel's performance
Govt plans to merge BBNL with BSNL this month, says telecom's CMD
Google Cloud, Snapchat, Spotify come back online after brief global outage
Amazon cloud outage disrupts Prime, Netflix, Disney+, other apps, websites
-
Airtel broadband services on Friday night suffered a major outage as users were unable to access internet on both mobile and desktop.
According to website outage monitoring platform DownDetector.com, the outage affected millions of users across the country.
Airtel broadband went down for users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and other cities.
"Airtel Broadband not working in Delhi-NCR. Anyone else facing the issue?" tweeted one affected user.
The company was yet to issue a statement on the outage.
While 39 per cent of Airtel broadband users had no signal, 32 per cent had issues with mobile internet and 29 per cent faced total black out.
"@airtelindia Broadband and Mobile data is not working in Noida, Airtel services are Down," tweeted another user.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU