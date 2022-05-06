Sourav Ganguly hosts Home Minister Shah at his Kolkata residence for dinner

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
Ganguly had tested positive for delta plus variant of Covid-19: Hospital
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital for cardiac check-up
Virat Kohli still has time for greater milestones: Sourav Ganguly
Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach, says BCCI president Ganguly
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dined at Indian cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly's residence in South Kolkata, BJP party officials said.
Asked about the dinner meet-up, Ganguly who is also the BCCI chief, told reporters that though there was a lot of speculation, the dinner was because he had known Shah for long.
The dinner was a close family affair where besides Ganguly, his wife Donna, who had earlier in the day performed at Victoria Memorial at a function which Shah attended, the cricketer's elder brother and sister-in-law played the role of hosts.
Accompanying Shah were BJP idealogue Swapan Dasgupta, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, and Leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari.
Ganguly, who at one time had been fondly dubbed 'Prince of Calcutta' for his cricketing prowess, told reporters, Bohu kotha rote (many speculations are rife), but I have known him (Shah) since 2008. While playing, I used to meet him. There's nothing more than that.
He had also pointed out he had worked with his son in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
However, analysts point out that Ganguly at one time was rumoured to be the man BJP wanted to snare for a leadership role in the party's Bengal unit and possibly even its chief ministerial face. However, the master cricketer has notably steered away from politics, confining himself to cricket administration till now.
"It is a regular practice for senior BJP leaders to have lunch or dinner at the residence of noted personalities during their visit to any state," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who is facing up to severe infighting within his party unit, had earlier said.
On Thursday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with whom too the Ganguly has excellent relations, responding to queries on Shah's plans to visit Ganguly, had quipped, "What is the harm? He (Shah) loves rosogolla (a popular Bengali sweetmeat), and I would urge Sourav to keep a large stock of Rosogollas."
It is not known whether Shah did have rosogollas, though sources said assorted Bengali sweets and stuffed puris (fried bread) were on the menu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU