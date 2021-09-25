Need to ensure no country tries to exploit Afghan situation: PM Modi at UN

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister on Saturday said India is known as the mother of democracy, adding that "our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy".

"I represent the country, which is known as the mother of democracy. India enters 75 years of its independence this year. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy," said PM Modi.

"In a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of vibrant democracy," he added.

In an apprent dig at Pakistan, Modi said that it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities.

"Today, the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in the world. In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis of development," PM Modi said while addressing the

"It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities," he added.

The Prime Minister said there is a need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.

He also said that people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help that should be provided to them.

"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help," he said.

Modi headlined India's scalable and "cost-effective" tech solutions within minutes of beginning his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

"When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms. The science and technology based innovations taking place in India can make a big contribution to the world. The scalability of our tech solutions, and their cost effectiveness are both unparalleled," Modi said.

"Over 3.5 billion transactions are taking place every month in India through the unified payment interface (UPI)," he said.

Earlier, Modi began his speech on a deeply personal note, rewinding to his roots as a "poor boy" who sold tea in a small town and rose to the country's highest political office.

"Democracy can deliver. Democracy has delivered," he said in the first of Saturday's addresses at the

Modi invited the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make vaccines in India, stressing that the country's "faith is to serve people".

"Understanding its responsibility towards humanity, India started giving vaccines to the needy in the world. I, here, invite the global manufacturers of vaccines to come and make the vaccine in India," PM Modi said.

He also announced that India has developed the first DNA vaccine, which can be given to people older than 12 years.

PM Modi stressed that despite having limited resources, "India is working aggressively towards vaccine development and manufacturing".

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

The high-level segment of the 76th began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. This was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington after COVID-19.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday.