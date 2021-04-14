Alessandra Galloni becomes first woman as Reuters editor-in-chief

-
ALSO READ
ECB's Lagarde sticks to upbeat outlook in face of fresh lockdowns
Global economy can shake off coronavirus pandemic in 2021, leaders say
ATK Mohun Bagan retain head coach Antonio Habas
Tencent-backed Waterdrop faces pushback on IPO from Chinese regulators
Joe Biden plan to boost EVs calls for $100 billion in consumer rebates
-
The Reuters news service has promoted Alessandra Galloni to be its new editor-in-chief, making her the first woman to take that role in the company's 170-year history.
The London-based Galloni will replace Stephen Adler, who has been the newsroom's leader for the past decade and announced that he will be retiring at the end of the month.
Galloni has been Reuters' global managing editor since 2015, coming to the company two years before that after working for 13 years at the Wall Street Journal.
Reuters employs some 2,500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. Part of the larger Thomson Reuters Corp., it competes with other news services like The Associated Press and Bloomberg News.
Michael Friedenberg, Reuters president, said that Galloni has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering organization since becoming global managing editor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU