Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital in 2 days: Deputy CM

-
ALSO READ
Another recession looms for United Kingdom's economy as lockdowns bite
United Kingdom sets out new laws to protect historic statues, monuments
Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA: UK minister
Bank of England holds off more stimulus as Covid-19 vaccines roll out
United Kingdom records coldest February night since 1955
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent gall bladder surgery at a hospital here on Monday, will be discharged in the next two days, his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.
Ajit Pawar and his wife met the Pawar senior at the Breach Candy hospital.
"Sharad Pawarji is recuperating after the surgery. He will be discharged in the next two days," he told reporters outside the hospital.
On Monday, a laparoscopy surgery was conducted successfully on the gall bladder of Pawar, 80, NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik had said.
Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure.
Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU