All 4 accused in Hathras 'gangrape' case write to SP claiming innocence

The four accused in the alleged gangrape case of Hathras have written a letter to the superintendent of police (SP) here, claiming that they are innocent and have been falsely implicated in the matter.
The letter written from the Aligarh district jail, where the four are currently lodged, has gone viral on social media.
In the letter, the main accused, Sandeep, has also stated that he was friends with the alleged gangrape victim, due to which her mother and brother had thrashed the 19-year-old Dalit woman, leading to serious injuries that resulted in her death.
Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal has confirmed receiving the letter.
"The four accused had given the letter to the Aligarh district jail superintendent and he sent it to me. I have received the letter and action, in accordance with law, would be taken," he said.
Besides the thumb impressions of the four accused in the case -- Sandeep, Luv Kush, Ravi and Ramu alias Ramkumar -- the letter dated October 7 also has their names mentioned in it.
It is addressed to the Hathras SP and has been written on behalf of the main accused, Sandeep.
The accused have claimed innocence and urged the SP to get the matter probed and ensure justice to them.
The 19-year-old alleged gangrape victim died in a Delhi hospital.
