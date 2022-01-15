All store owners, staff at Delhi's Janpath Market fully vaccinated

-
All shopkeepers and their staff at popular Janpath market in Central Delhi have been administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, making the shopping hub a "fully vaccinated" market, officials said on Friday.
The district officials distributed certificates of "fully vaccinated market" to its eight market associations.
"Janpath Market is declared as fully vaccinated market having 280 shops and 300 vendors and tehbazari. All eight market associations of Janpath Market were issued certificates of fully vaccinated by district administration," a senior official said.
The Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Thursday distributed certificates of "fully vaccinated market" to five market associations of the popular Sarojini Nagar market.
A senior official of the New Delhi district said it was conveyed to all the market associations that any new joining staff member would also have to be fully vaccinated.
To ensure this, an undertaking has also been taken by the heads of the market associations, the official said.
Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities while the positivity rate surged to 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.
Though the number of new cases was less than that of Thursday, the positivity rate increased.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered all shop owners to strictly follow the Covid-safety norms amid the rising number of cases in the city, driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Shops, establishments, and offices in the markets have been asked to display signboards encouraging people to wear a mask, follow social distancing, and use sanitizer.
