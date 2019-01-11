JUST IN
Alok Verma resigns, says it's a moment of 'collective introspection'

Verma said in his resignation letter, accessed by PTI, that it was a moment of "collective introspection"

New Delhi 

Former CBI chief Alok Verma submitted his resignation from service on Friday, a day after he was removed from his post by a high powered committee.

Verma said in his resignation letter, accessed by PTI, that it was a moment of "collective introspection".

"Also, it may be noted that the undersigned already superannuated as on January 31, 2017 and was only serving Government as Director, CBI till January 31, 2019, as the same was fixed tenure role. The undersigned is no longer Director, CBI and has already crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Accordingly, the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today," Verma said in his letter to Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training Friday.

Verma, a 1979-batch IPS officer from AGMUT cadre, was transferred from the position of CBI Director to Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the home ministry Thursday.

Alok Verma resigns, says it's a moment of 'collective introspection'

The move came after a high powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in a split verdict, decided to transfer him 21 days ahead of the completion of his tenure.

ALOK VERMA'S RESIGNATION LETTER


 

ALOK VERMA, RESIGNATION
Photo: @ANI

 
