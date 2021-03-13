Ambani house SUV case fallout: Cop hints at 'suicide'

-
ALSO READ
Abandoned vehicle near Ambani's house: Hiren's family accepts body
Mansukh Hiren death: Maharashtra govt removes top cop from Crime Branch
SUV with explosives near Ambani's house: NIA team meets crime branch chief
'Something fishy': Uddhav on NIA probing Mansukh Hiren death case
Vehicle near Ambani's house: Autopsy report reserves opinion on death cause
-
In a startling development, a Mumbai police official who has been under fire in the case pertaining to the SUV found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home and the subsequent mystery death of a Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, has hinted at ending his life, here on Saturday.
In an ominous WhatsApp status early Saturday, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze -- who is likely to be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) -- has claimed he was sought to be implicated in a similar incident earlier.
Despite repeated attempts by police officers and mediapersons, including IANS, Vaze remained incommunicado about his social media status, foxing all.
In a short update, an apparently disturbed Vaze has hinted at the possibility of ending his life as the case investigations get underway, saying: "I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer."
"3rd March 2004. Fellow officers from the CID arrested me in a false case. That arrest inconclusive till date. Sensing history is going to repeat," said Vaze on his status.
"My fellow officers are on to falsely trap me. There's a slight difference in the scenario. Then probably I had 17 years of hope, patience, life and service too," Vaze said.
The controversial police official added that now he would neither have 17 years of further life or service, "nor patience to live", and "I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer".
Shunted out of the elite Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, Vaze's status check created waves in media and police circles even as he has applied for an anticipatory bail in the ATS's probe into the death of Hiren, which will come up for hearing in Thane Sessions Court on March 19.
--IANS
qn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU