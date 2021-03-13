Ambani house SUV case fallout: Cop hints at 'suicide'

In a startling development, a police official who has been under fire in the case pertaining to the SUV found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home and the subsequent mystery death of a Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, has hinted at ending his life, here on Saturday.

In an ominous WhatsApp status early Saturday, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze -- who is likely to be probed by the Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) -- has claimed he was sought to be implicated in a similar incident earlier.

Despite repeated attempts by police officers and mediapersons, including IANS, Vaze remained incommunicado about his social media status, foxing all.

In a short update, an apparently disturbed Vaze has hinted at the possibility of ending his life as the case investigations get underway, saying: "I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer."

"3rd March 2004. Fellow officers from the CID arrested me in a false case. That arrest inconclusive till date. Sensing history is going to repeat," said Vaze on his status.

"My fellow officers are on to falsely trap me. There's a slight difference in the scenario. Then probably I had 17 years of hope, patience, life and service too," Vaze said.

The controversial police official added that now he would neither have 17 years of further life or service, "nor patience to live", and "I think the time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer".

Shunted out of the elite Crime Intelligence Unit of Police's Crime Branch, Vaze's status check created waves in media and police circles even as he has applied for an anticipatory bail in the ATS's probe into the death of Hiren, which will come up for hearing in Thane Sessions Court on March 19.

