Mansukh Hiren death: Maharashtra govt removes top cop from Crime Branch

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case.
"Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in Mansukh Hiren death case" said Deshmukh in the Legislative Council.
"Government has decided to remove Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch. His name came up in the statement of Mansukh Hiren's wife," Deshmukh told reporters later.
Meanwhile, BJP members shouted slogans outside Assembly as the home minister announces the transfer of Sachin Vaze from the Crime Branch, demand his suspension and arrest.
Amid the ruckus, proceedings of the Maharashtra Legislative Council got adjourned till 12 noon.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also moved a motion of breach of privilege against Anil Deshmukh.
"It seems Sachin Vaze has some information that is why govt is scared and does not want to conduct any probe against him. He has been transferred only to pacify the House and to safeguard their own reputation," Fadnavis later told reporters.
"As demanded by opposition yesterday Sachin Waze is being removed from CIU and will be transferred to other departments," said senior cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde.
A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.
