American envoy on human rights and Tibetan issues to travel to India, Nepal

Biden Administration's top envoy on human rights and Tibetan issue is travelling to India and Nepal this week to deepen cooperation on human rights with these two South Asian nations, an official statement said Monday.

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights and U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya will travel May 1722 to India and Nepal to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals, and to advance humanitarian priorities, the State Department said.

She will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy. The delegation will include USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur, the State Department said in a statement.

