Amid a heatwave spell, Haryana's power demand touches all-time high

Amid a heatwave spell, the peak power demand in Haryana touched an all-time high with additional requirement of 3,000 MW electricity.
The BJP government claims necessary arrangements are being made to overcome the shortage.
About 400 MW will be produced through a short-term forecasting model, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said at a recent review meeting with officers of power distribution companies here.
Likewise, 500-500 MW would be made available through short-term model.
Power Minister Ranjit Singh said the state would get 1,500 Megawatt (MW) additional power in the next 10 days.
He said the electricity is being purchased by the government at the rate of Rs 12 per unit to ensure its regular supply.
Quoting last year's demand during summer, he said it was 12,125 MW per day. This season, it is expected to touch 15,000 MW.
To fill this gap of 2,500 to 3,000 MW, the government has made adequate arrangements.
At present, three units of 250 MW each are operating in Panipat, while two units of 600 MW each in Khedar and two units of 300 MW each in Yamunanagar.
Also, 1,400 MW of electricity is being arranged from Adani Power Plants.
According to the Chief Minister, to overcome the increasing power consumption during summer, problems at the power station in Khedar village are being resolved and it will soon be made operational.
Also, he said, a new power plant of 750 MW would be set up in Yamunanagar. After its installation, additional power will be generated.
He said along with the generation of electricity, discoms are also improving the transmission system to ensure there is no shortage of electricity in Haryana.
