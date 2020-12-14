Amid intensifying protests, UP BJP to launch campaign to explain farm laws

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is launching a special campaign from Monday in the state to clear the misconception regarding the recent farm laws and to highlight the historic reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector.
The party will be organizing 'kisan sammelan' or farmers' conclaves at different places of state.
Party's state in-charge, Radha Mohan Singh, along with state party state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government will take part in these Sammelans.
While Radha Mohan Singh will address the farmers in Basti and Ayodhya districts on Monday, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address farmers directly in Gonda and Varanasi districts respectively on Tuesday.
State Ministers Dr. Mahendra Singh will be in Moradabad, Mukut Bihari Verma in Amethi and Neelkanth Tiwari will take part in the kisan sammelan in Pratapgarh district.
These kisan sammelans will be organized in the state till December 18.
This series of meetings with farmers is aimed at countering the opposition parties that have backed the ongoing farmers' agitation against three contentious farm reform laws.
At these meetings, senior leaders and ministers will explain why the three contentious laws will eventually be beneficial for the farmers.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made an appeal to the farmers to come forward for a dialogue.
At a function in Meerut on Sunday, the Chief Minister came down heavily on the opposition parties and said that they are using farmers for their political gain. He said the solution will come from dialogue and not from confrontation.
Swatantra Dev Singh, meanwhile, said, "The opposition is misleading the people on the issue of farm laws. Such political parties, who cheated and exploited the farmers for decades, are now acting as their biggest well-wishers."
