Delhi traffic remains affected as protests over new farm laws enter day 11

As the ongoing farmers' agitation entered the eleventh day, the traffic movement remained affected in the capital region on Sunday morning with multiple borders between Delhi and neighbouring states still closed for commuters.

Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as along with Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders, Tikri, and Jharoda borders are closed for all kinds of traffic movement. NH 44 is also closed from both sides.

The traffic police said Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, while the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers.

Commuters coming from Haryana are advised to take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders/ Peripheral expressway.

Available open borders between Delhi and Haryana are-- Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera.

The police further informed that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, and asked the citizens to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, and NH 44.

Among the borders with Uttar Pradesh, the Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi, however, the Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protest, however, the border is open for traffic from Delhi to Gaziabad.

People coming from Gaziabad are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/Bhopra/DND instead.

Commuters from Noida are advised to avoid Noida link road and use DND instead.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the eleventh day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the capital to protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)