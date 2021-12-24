Haryana imposes night curfew, gathering over 200 banned at public places

In wake of the possibility of increasing Omicron cases of the COVID-19 variant in the state, imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am from Friday.

According to Chief Minister's Office, the gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred.

In order to tackle the transmission of the infection, the state government has also barred people, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, from public places in the state after January 1.

At least 2.61 lakh people in got vaccinated on December 23, a day after the government made it mandatory for everybody to be fully vaccinated to enter shopping malls, offices, banks, fuel stations etc.

Health Minister Anil Vij said, "2.61 lakhs people got vaccination on 23rd Dec. it is one lakh more than average vaccination of about 1.5 lakhs daily. This is after the announcement of Haryana Govt that after 1st Jan nobody will be allowed entry into any congested place unless he has taken two doses of vaccination."

To further boost the vaccination across the State, Vij said, "All corona vaccination facilities in Haryana will remain open on Holidays too."

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday held a COVID-19 review meeting and considered imposing a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health Minister Anil Vij were also present in the meeting.

So far, India has reported 358 cases of the Omicron variant.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.

