JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Frontline workers to get covid vaccine starting early Feb: Health Ministry
Business Standard

Amit Shah briefed by Delhi Police on IED blast near Israeli Embassy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Friday briefed by the Delhi Police about an IED blast near the Israeli Embassy here, officials said.

Topics
israel | Amit Shah | Delhi Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a press meet, in Kolkata, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Friday briefed by the Delhi Police about an IED blast near the Israeli Embassy here, officials said.

After the incident, the minister has been in touch with the Delhi Police top brass and is constantly monitoring the situation.

Shah has been briefed about the situation following the blast on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital, a home ministry official said.

The minister has directed the police to take all necessary steps to investigate and find out the perpetrators of the crime, the official said.

Some cars were damaged in the minor blast that took place near a pavement outside the embassy. No one was injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 29 2021. 21:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.