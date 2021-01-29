Amit Shah briefed by Delhi Police on IED blast near Israeli Embassy

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Friday briefed by the Delhi Police about an IED blast near the Israeli Embassy here, officials said.
After the incident, the minister has been in touch with the Delhi Police top brass and is constantly monitoring the situation.
Shah has been briefed about the situation following the blast on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital, a home ministry official said.
The minister has directed the police to take all necessary steps to investigate and find out the perpetrators of the crime, the official said.
Some cars were damaged in the minor blast that took place near a pavement outside the embassy. No one was injured.
