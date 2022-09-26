Amit Shah inaugurates flyover, health centre in Gandhinagar constituency

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a flyover and a primary health centre near Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.
Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday where he will participate in a host of programmes including a farmers' conference in Ahmedabad district.
In the morning, Shah inaugurated a flyover near Bhadaj village on SP Ring Road on the city's outskirts, which falls under his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
This six-lane flyover has been built by the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) at a cost of Rs 73 crore to ease traffic congestion on the busy Bhadaj circle of the ring road, a release by the Gujarat government said.
Later, Shah inaugurated a primary health centre in Virochannagar village of Sanand taluka, which also falls under his parliamentary constituency.
As per the official schedule, the Union minister will also lay the foundation stone for a hospital to be run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Sanand in Ahmedabad district.
In the afternoon, he will attend a farmers' conference at Bavla village in Ahmedabad district.
Farmers from Shah's Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency are organising the Rin Sweekar Sammelan (gratitude acceptance conference) to express gratitude for providing irrigation facilities in 164 villages, a government release said.
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 13:10 IST
