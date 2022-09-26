JUST IN
Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT

Partly cloudy sky with light rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Jammu-Srinagar highway

Partly cloudy sky with light rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday.

"Partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.4 and Gulmarg 4 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Kargil in Ladakh region clocked 8.2 degrees, while Jammu recorded 19.7, Katra 17.7, Batote 11.2, Banihal 10.8 and Bhaderwah 9.8 degrees.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 11:38 IST

