Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT

Partly cloudy sky with light is likely in during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday.

"Partly cloudy sky with chances of light is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.4 and Gulmarg 4 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Kargil in Ladakh region clocked 8.2 degrees, while Jammu recorded 19.7, Katra 17.7, Batote 11.2, Banihal 10.8 and Bhaderwah 9.8 degrees.

--IANS

sq/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)