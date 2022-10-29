Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Himachal from Nov 1, to address 6 rallies

-
ALSO READ
Home Minister Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on May 21 for two-day visit
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates
Himachal Pradesh CM reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi's 2-day visit
Govt employees in Himachal to hold protest demanding old pension scheme
Himachal Pradesh Assembly to discuss no-confidence motion against BJP govt
-
BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six rallies in two days in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh starting from November 1.
He will also hold closed-door organisational meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state, his office said in a statement.
Shah will stay the intervening night of November 1 and 2 in Shimla and is likely to hold a meeting with the senior leaders of the BJP's state unit, sources said.
He will hold a rally each in Bhattiyat, Karsog and Kusumpatti assembly segments on November 1. The next day, he will hold a rally each in Dhramshala, Nandon and Nalagarh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 21:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU