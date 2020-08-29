JUST IN
Amit Shah recovers, to be released from post-Covid care soon: AIIMS

Home Minister was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo PTI
According toan earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS here on August18 for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,hospital authorities said on Saturday.

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likelyto be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 17:20 IST

