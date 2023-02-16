BEL, IISc ink pact to work together in AI, ML and emerging technologies

-
-
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to work together in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other emerging technologies.
The MoU, inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023 here, aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IISc, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement.
The agreement will enable BEL and IISc to develop various products and services wherein AI is embedded and integrated.
IISc will provide specialised services in AI and ML for BEL to initiate various projects in terms of development of R&D solutions, Algorithms, and training to BEL engineers, among others.
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 23:35 IST
