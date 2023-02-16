BEL, IISc ink pact to work together in AI, ML and emerging technologies

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to work together in (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other emerging technologies.

The MoU, inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023 here, aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of and IISc, Bengaluru-headquartered said in a statement.

The agreement will enable and to develop various products and services wherein AI is embedded and integrated.

will provide specialised services in AI and ML for BEL to initiate various projects in terms of development of R&D solutions, Algorithms, and training to BEL engineers, among others.

