Business Standard

Amplus Solar to set up 200 MWp wind, solar hybrid project at Tuticorin

Clean energy solutions provider Amplus Solar on Friday announced an association with EverRenew, an NTC group company, to set up a 200 MWp open-access solar power plant at Tuticorin, in Tamil Nadu

Topics
solar energy | Renewable energy policy | wind energy sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Clean energy solutions provider Amplus Solar on Friday announced an association with EverRenew, an NTC group company, to set up a 200 MWp open-access solar power plant at Tuticorin, in Tamil Nadu.

The 200MWp plant is expected to generate approximately 450 million units of green electricity in the first year of its operation itself, a company statement stated.

The wind-solar hybrid plant in Tamil Nadu is Amplus' second open-access project in the state, it said.

"We are happy to set up our first wind and solar hybrid with an experienced partner, EverRenew, in the state.

"Wind-solar hybrids have vast potential in enhancing grid stability, and we look forward to setting up more such projects across the country in the coming years," Sharad Pungalia, MD and CEO of Amplus Solar, said.

The hybrid plant will combine the power from co-located solar panels and wind turbines to produce an uninterrupted supply of green energy for commercial and industrial consumers in the state.

Amplus Solar is Asia's leading distributed energy company providing clean energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers by setting up on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms.

The company has also diversified into new avenues such as battery storage, residential solar, and electric vehicle-based logistics solutions. It owns and manages a portfolio of over 1.4+ GW of distributed solar assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:29 IST

