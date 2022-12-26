Jakson Group bags 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Rajasthan

on Monday said it has bagged a 121 MW from Amplus Solar in Bikaner, .

Without disclosing financial details of the project, the company said the green capacity will be constructed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of solar capacity, an investment of around Rs 4.5 crore is required.

In a statement, said its group company "Jakson Green has bagged a solar EPC order from Amplus Solar. Jakson Green will deliver the solar power project in Bikaner within 8.5 months of initiation."



Once completed, the project is expected to offset over 3.1 million tonne of CO2 per year which is equivalent to taking 5,58,100 fuel-engine cars off the road.

The project is slated to supply power to leading commercial and industrial customers on a long-term basis.

