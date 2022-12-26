JUST IN
Jakson Group bags 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Rajasthan

Without disclosing financial details of the project, the company said the green capacity will be constructed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Jakson Group on Monday said it has bagged a 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Without disclosing financial details of the project, the company said the green capacity will be constructed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

According to industry estimates, to set up every 1 MW of solar capacity, an investment of around Rs 4.5 crore is required.

In a statement, Jakson Group said its group company "Jakson Green has bagged a solar EPC order from Amplus Solar. Jakson Green will deliver the solar power project in Bikaner within 8.5 months of initiation."

Once completed, the project is expected to offset over 3.1 million tonne of CO2 per year which is equivalent to taking 5,58,100 fuel-engine cars off the road.

The project is slated to supply power to leading commercial and industrial customers on a long-term basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 14:49 IST

