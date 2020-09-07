Uttar Pradesh update: 2 more deaths, DM among 51 new patients in Raebareli

Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district recorded two more fatalities linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll from the disease to 47, official data showed.

Also, 51 more people, including the district magistrate, have tested positive for the virus, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Adjoining Lucknow, the district has so far recorded 1,744 COVID-19 cases, while 1,195 patients have recovered from the infection, leaving 502 active cases, it showed.

The mortality rate among the patients stood at 2.69 per cent on Sunday, while the recovery rate was 68.52 per cent, as per the statistics.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava said he has tested positive for the virus and urged others who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done its report has come positive. I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me, please isolate yourself and get your test done," the DM tweeted.

There were 61,625 active cases across on Sunday. So far, 2,00,738 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,920, showed the data.

