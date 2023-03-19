JUST IN
Congress is essential to any meaningful opposition in 2024: Jairam Ramesh
Jumbo Jeopardy: 270 elephants lost to electrocution, poaching in 3 years
WB govt plans to appoint 600 young 'gajamitras' to protect elephants
ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.21 cr in Bangalore mining case: Official
Amritpal Singh crackdown: Strict vigil at Himachal Pradesh-Punjab borders
Crackdown on Amritpal: SMS, internet suspension extended till March 20
Delhi Police at RaGa's home over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark
India reports 1,071 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 5,915
Fugitive Amritpal Singh's 'close aide and financer' arrested: Report
4 Assam Civil Service officers suspended for MPLAD fund 'irregularities'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Congress is essential to any meaningful opposition in 2024: Jairam Ramesh
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amritpal's 4 aides brought to Assam; to be kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail

Four aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh have been brought to Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday, according to police sources.

Topics
Khalistan issue | Khalistan movement | Northeast India

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Four aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh have been brought to Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday, according to police sources.

A top police source said, "Four detained associates of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were recently flown to Dibrugarh by a Special Air Force aircraft. They will probably be kept in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

"They are being accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the IG Jail," the source added.

They were received at Mohanbari Airport by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dibrugarh under tight security.

The reason behind Amritpal Singh's aides' transit to Assam is still unknown. The police are not willing to divulge any details as of now.

When IANS contacted Prasanata Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and spokesperson of Assam Police, he claimed that he was unaware of any such developments.

--IANS

tdr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Khalistan issue

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU