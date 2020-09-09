Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 33 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 3,392

JUST IN
Singapore reports 75 new Covid-19 cases; majority from dormitories
Thirty-three more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally in the union territory to 3,392, an official said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally in the union territory to 3,392, an official said on Wednesday.

Three new patients have travel history, while 30 fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

At least 38 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 3,035.

At present, there are 307 active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago, while 50 people have died of the infection, the official said.

A total of 41,039 samples have been sent for COVID-19 tests till Tuesday, of which 40,778 reports were received, he said.

All passengers coming from the mainland have to mandatorily undergo rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at the airport here on arrival, he added.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 16:21 IST

