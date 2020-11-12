Andaman and Nicobar Islands reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 4,494

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,494 on Thursday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Nine new patients have travel history, while eight fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Twelve more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 167 active cases, while 4,267 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Sixty patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 1,02,433 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 1,02,198 reports have been received and 235 are awaited, the official added.

