Andamans report six new Covid-19 infections; case tally rises to 10,224

-
ALSO READ
Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: 12 active cases reported
Covid-19 tally of Andamans rises to 8,397 with 108 fresh infections
Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP asks disaster machinery to be on high alert
-
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,224 on Saturday as six more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
Three new patients have travel history, while three other infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.
The Union territory now has 40 active cases, while 10,055 people have recovered from the disease so far, including five in the last 24 hours.
A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.
The administration has thus far tested over 7.57 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.41 lakh people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU