Delhi records 531 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 3.13%

Delhi on Friday recorded 531 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to health department data.
This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has remained in the range of 500-600.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,758 and the death toll increased to 26,280, the health department bulletin said.
The fresh cases came out of 16,956 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 579 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent and one death.
On Wednesday, the city logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death.
The capital recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.
Of the 9,469 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 157 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,329, down from 2,480 the previous day. As many as 1,664 patients are under home isolation, it said.
There are 322 containment zones in the capital, it added.
The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
