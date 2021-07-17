Andhra Civil Service Commission drops prelim exams for recruitment jobs

-
In a key decision, preliminary exams for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), except for Group 1 posts, have been dropped, APPSC member Shaik Salam Babu informed.
Additionally, 10 per cent of all the posts will be reserved for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates in future notifications, and the number of jobs in various posts will also be increased.
The APPSC has also decided to withdraw all cases against unemployed youth who had held an agitation near the APPSC office.
According to Babu. the APPSC has completed postings in 30 notifications out of 32 notifications it had issued. Group 1 and government polytechnic college lecturer posts are to be filled, which are pending before the courts.
"Postings are being filled for the APPSC examinations hassle-free. With the cancellation of preliminary exams, the process of conducting exams has come down from more than one and a half years to three months. APPSC has made some recommendations to the state government which has obliged them," Babu said.
Notifications for 1,180 posts will be issued in August.
"The demand of unemployed youth to increase the number of posts to be filled has been taken to higher authorities and the state government has responded positively. The APPSC has also decided to withdraw cases filed against unemployed youth who had held an agitation near the APPSC office," Babu added.
