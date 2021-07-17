Cong leaders detained while protesting against fuel price hike in T'gana

-
The Telangana police on Friday detained Congress leaders including the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy during a protest against fuel price hike at Dharna Chowk area in Hyderabad.
The Telangana unit of Congress marched towards the Raj Bhavan as a sign of protest against the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices and had named the protest "Chalo Raj Bhavan".
The TPCC President tweeted, "Police cannot suppress our voice with arrests. We will continue our fight against #PetrolDieselPriceHike."
All the new Congress Committee Members have taken part in the protest.
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda, earlier said, "At a time of crisis when people are suffering due to pandemic and unemployment, the government is putting a lot of pressure on people through an increase of prices of petrol, diesel, CNG and all daily essentials. The people are paying the nearly two-thirds amount as taxes over the fuel."
Petrol prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 107.54 per litre on Thursday, touching another record high figure after fuel rates were hiked again.
The price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 97.45 per litre.
Petrol prices were hiked by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices were increased by 15 paise.
In Delhi, the retail price of both petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.54 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively.
As for Bhopal, petrol prices soared to Rs 109.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.67 per litre.
West Bengal's Kolkata reported Rs 101.74 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.02 per litre for diesel.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
