US says deeply saddened by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's demise

-
ALSO READ
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province
A snapshot of Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's work
Zalmay Khalilzad told to continue with Afghan peace talks: Blinken
US to support diplomatic solution to achieve Afghan political settlement
Biden committed to bringing responsible end to Afghan conflict: White House
-
The US has said it is 'deeply saddened' by the death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui during clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban in Kandahar, and called for an end to the violence in Afghanistan.
Taking to Twitter, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price argued that a political settlement is the only way forward to end the current political crisis in Afghanistan.
"Deeply saddened by the death of Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui today. We call for an end to the violence in Afghanistan, which has claimed far too many lives, including the lives of many journalists. A political settlement is the only way forward," he tweeted.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Siddiqui was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban, according to news agency Reuters where he was Chief Photographer.
In a tweet, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the killing of the journalist was a painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan.
"Media working in Afghanistan and journalism itself in the country is under increasing threat. Our deep condolences to the family & friends of @dansiddiqi. A painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan. Authorities must investigate this and all killing of reporters," the UNAMA tweeted.
TOLO News reported that Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, which has been captured by Taliban.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Indian photojournalist Siddiqui.
"I am deeply saddened with the shocking reports that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar," he said.
"While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sidiqqui's family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government's unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists," he asserted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU