Andhra govt issues global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday called for global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines.
Speaking to the media, Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that the last date for filing bids is June 3, 2021.
He further said that the pre-bid meeting is likely to be held on May 20 or May 22.
"Other states are following the decisions taken by Andhra Pradesh in the fight against coronavirus like calling global tenders for purchase of vaccines, gearing up for giving permissions for production of vaccine in the state, and requesting Center to let 45 plus people inoculate both the doses at first before providing vaccine to 18 to 45-year-old people," he said.
Singhal said that many state governments are coming forward to implement the decisions taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Health Principal Secretary further said that additional beds in German hangers are being provided in government hospitals where beds are already full. "As of now 38 locations are identified and German hangers with beds are set up in 6 locations. The remaining 32 locations will be provided with the facilities in few days. Meanwhile, facilities for seating and drinking water are being arranged at vaccination centres," Singhal said.
He further said that the state government has decided to cover all COVID-19 patients getting treatment in private hospitals under the ArogyaSri scheme and provide cash-less treatment for them.
He said there are 39,749 beds in private hospitals all over the state. 26,030 of them are getting medical services under ArogyaSri. This number will increase much more in next week.
Singhal informed that medical staff is deployed more than last year. This year 3025 general duty medical officers, 5493 staff nurses, 2472 sweepers are appointed. A total of 600 staff are taken in this one year alone.
"As per the guidelines of the Central government, services of medical students can be used for COVID-19 services. 1,143 PG students, 1,294 house surgeons, 954 MBBS students and 638 dentists are identified and intimated. They will join duties in two three days," he added.
