Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: 4,000 more Covid cases, tally 763,000

has registered 4,622 new Covid cases, increasing the state's tally to 7.63 lakh, even as 5,715 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh infections.

West Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 752, followed by Chittoor (705), East Godavari (691), Prakasam (442), Krishna (416), Guntur (391) and Kadapa (317), Nellore (228), Visakhapatnam (168), Anantapur (164), Vizianagaram (159), Srikakulam (101) and Kurnool (88).

Meanwhile, 35 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 6,291.

Chittoor has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths so far at 714, followed by East Godavari (573), Guntur (567), Prakasam (540), Anantapur (530), Krishna (503), Kurnool (478), Visakhapatnam (477), West Godavari (475), Nellore (474), Kadapa (404), Srikakulam (332) and Vizianagaram (224).

The southern state continues to witness more recoveries than new cases. On Tuesday, 5,715 more recoveries increased the tally to 7.14 lakh.

The state presently has 42,855 active cases.

tested 72,082 samples on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate stands at 11.39 per cent at present.

In total, has tested 67 lakh samples for Covid until now.

--IANS

