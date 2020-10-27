Andhra Pradesh registers 1,901 coronavirus cases as recoveries outnumber

on Monday registered 1,901 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state's tally to 8.08 lakh, even as 3,972 more recoveries outnumbered infections.

AP has tested only 51,544 samples for in the past 24 hours, compared to the usual average of around 70,000 tests, resulting in fewer infections.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, followed by East Godavari (313), Guntur (295), Chittoor (289) and Prakasam (104).

Among other places, Nellore (98), Kadapa and Visakhapatnam (85 each), Krishna (74), Kurnool (63) Vizianagaram (59), Anantapur (21) and Srikakulam (18).

With the new additions, Covid tallies in Kurnool and Nellore are inching towards the 60,000 mark.

Meanwhile, 19 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the total deaths to 6,606. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest Covid toll, 769.

However, the positive trend of higher recoveries outnumbering new cases continues in the southern state with 3,972 more recoveries on Saturday.

So far, 7.73 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in Andhra Pradesh, where the number of active cases presently stands at 28,770.

The southern state has tested 76.2 lakh samples for the virus in total.

