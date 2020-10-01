Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally breaches 700,00 mark, 41 more deaths

-
Andhra Pradesh on Thursday crossed
another grim milestone of seven lakh coronavirus cases though the spread of the pandemic has been on a declining trend over the past few days.
It took 14 days for the state to add one lakh cases
from six to seven whereas the previous four lakhs came in a 10-day span each.
The state's Covid-19 tally crossed six lakh on September 17.
The state's COVID-19 aggregate now reached 7,00,235 after 6,751 new cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.
The latest bulletin said 7,297 patients also recovered, taking the gross to 6,36,508.
The overall toll climbed to 5,869 following 41 fresh fatalities, the bulletin added.
The number of active cases further declined to 57,858.
AP reached the 10,000 cases mark on June 24, 50,000 on July 20, one lakh on July 27, 1.50 lakh on August 1, two lakh on August 7 and 2.50 lakh on August 12.
It reached the three-lakh mark on August 18 and four lakh on the 28th.
On September 7, the Covid-19 tally went past the five lakh figure.
It took 190 days for the state to go from just one case to six lakh cases after the first person tested positive for the contagion on March 12, with the last two lakh coming in just 20 days.
The infection positivity rate reduced to 11.91 per cent after 58.78 lakh sample tests were done till date, at the rate of 1,10,077 per million.
