JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-induced economic slowdown doesn't qualify as internal disturbance: SC
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally breaches 700,00 mark, 41 more deaths

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday crossed another grim milestone of 700,000 coronavirus cases though the spread of the pandemic has been on a declining trend over the past few days

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit taking a dead body for the cremation of a patient who died from Covid-19 coronavirus at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati.
Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit taking a dead body for the cremation of a patient who died from Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday crossed

another grim milestone of seven lakh coronavirus cases though the spread of the pandemic has been on a declining trend over the past few days.

It took 14 days for the state to add one lakh cases


from six to seven whereas the previous four lakhs came in a 10-day span each.

The state's Covid-19 tally crossed six lakh on September 17.

The state's COVID-19 aggregate now reached 7,00,235 after 6,751 new cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said 7,297 patients also recovered, taking the gross to 6,36,508.

The overall toll climbed to 5,869 following 41 fresh fatalities, the bulletin added.

The number of active cases further declined to 57,858.

AP reached the 10,000 cases mark on June 24, 50,000 on July 20, one lakh on July 27, 1.50 lakh on August 1, two lakh on August 7 and 2.50 lakh on August 12.

It reached the three-lakh mark on August 18 and four lakh on the 28th.

On September 7, the Covid-19 tally went past the five lakh figure.

It took 190 days for the state to go from just one case to six lakh cases after the first person tested positive for the contagion on March 12, with the last two lakh coming in just 20 days.

The infection positivity rate reduced to 11.91 per cent after 58.78 lakh sample tests were done till date, at the rate of 1,10,077 per million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 01 2020. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU