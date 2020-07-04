JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Tamil Nadu adds 4,289 new Covid-19 cases, 1842 of them from Chennai

Bhargava's letter on Covid-19 vaccine only intends to cut red tape: ICMR
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh reports 765 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths take toll to 218

The 12 deaths were the highest in a day in the state so far

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | COVID-19 | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing, at Community Centre, Bhim Nagar, in Gurugram.
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing at a Community Centre

: Andhra Pradesh reported 765

new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the overall tally of infections in the state to 17,699, the government said.

The state also saw 12 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the toll to 218.

The 12 deaths were the highest in a day in the state so far.

According to a government bulletin, the day saw 311 discharges taking the number of recoveries to 8,008.

Kurnool and Srikakulam reported three coronavirus deaths each, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor two each and Kadapa and Vizianagaram one each, the latest bulletin said.

Kurnool, which leads the state in the number of positive cases (2,354), also tops with regard to the toll at 76 and interestingly, in the number of recoveries (1,147) as well.

Anantapuramu became the second district in AP to register over 2,000 COVID-19 positive cases with a total of 2,099.

It is also second in terms of discharges with 1,139.

The number of active cases across the state has now risen to 9,473.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 19:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU