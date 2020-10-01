Tripura reports 332 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally now at 26,066

At least 332 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Thursday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 26,066 a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 280 with six more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 153 of the 280 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Altogether 400 patients were cured and discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the state's main referral facility for COVID-19 patients, since Wednesday.

currently has 5,694 active cases, while 20,069 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted over 3.91 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

