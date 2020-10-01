Tripura reports 332 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally now at 26,066

-
ALSO READ
Tripura reports 559 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths
Tripura reports 399 new coronavirus cases, five additional fatalities
Tripura reports 535 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional fatalities
Tripura reports 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 25,734
Tripura tally at 24,921 with 193 fresh Covid-19 cases; adds 3 more deaths
-
At least 332 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 26,066 a health department official said.
The death toll rose to 280 with six more people succumbing to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 153 of the 280 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.
Altogether 400 patients were cured and discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the state's main referral facility for COVID-19 patients, since Wednesday.
Tripura currently has 5,694 active coronavirus cases, while 20,069 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states.
The state has conducted over 3.91 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU