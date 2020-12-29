Anna Hazare to launch agitation in support of farmers in Delhi next month

-
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs protesting over farm bills at Jantar Mantar
Farmers' protest over Centre's three new agri bills continues for 20th day
Delegation of farmers to meet agriculture minister amid agri laws protests
Farmers unions, ministers begin talks on agri laws as protests continue
Agriculture Min meets Amit Shah as protests over new farm bills continue
-
Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said he will launch an agitation in New Delhi in January on issues concerning farmers.
In his letter dated December 28, issued from his native village Ralegan Siddhi of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, he said, that he has decided to again sit protest in Delhi from next month.
On December 15, Hazare wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and warned of resuming hunger strike if the Centre does not fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommendations made by MS Swaminathan Commission.
Hazare said if the government implements the recommendations made by the MS Swaminathan Commission, only then will the suicide cases of farmers can be stopped. Vegetables, fruit, milk's Minimum Support Price (MSP) should also determined, he demanded.
However, the release did not provide the date of launch of the agitation.
Farmers have been protesting along borders of Delhi for over a month against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have been demanding the repeal of these laws.
The agriculture sector reform laws have been projected by the Central government a move that would remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU