Solar eclipse 2020 in pictures: Images from different parts of India, world

2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun

It is the first of this year, takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere

People view the annual through X-Ray films, in Ranchi

The solar eclipse will be visible until 3.04 pm and the maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen in the skies of Delhi

Solar eclipses happen when the Moon is too far from Earth to block out the entire Sun

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen in the skies of Dubai

While people living along the path annular eclipse passing through Anupgarh, Suratgarh, Sirsa, Jakhal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Dehradun, Tapowan and Joshimath will be able to see the annular phase, people in rest of India can witness a partial eclipse, said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A girl views solar eclipse using a filter, in Guwahati

The eclipse will be at its peak at 12.35 pm, with 65.5 per cent obscuration, Debi Prasad Duari, the director of M P Birla Planetaurium, said.

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen in the skies of Jaipur

Several people went up to to their rooftops to witness the rare celestial treat, which may offset Covid-19 gloom to an extent for the day.

Jammu witnesses Solar Eclipse 2020

Solar Eclipse 2020 as seen in Kathmandu, Nepal