Another spell of heavy rains expected in Rajasthan from Wednesday

Tonk district in Rajasthan recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Topics
rajasthan | Indian monsoon

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 
People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Representative image (Photo: PTI)

Another spell of heavy rains is expected in the state from Wednesday, the weather department said.

According to officials, Bharatpur's Bayana recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Malakheda (Alwar), Kaman (Bharatpur), Lalsot (Dausa), Dantaramgarh (Sikar), Nainwan (Bundi) and Churu recorded 3 cm of rains each, according to MeT department.

Several other places also recorded rainfall below 3 cm, they added.

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 14:21 IST

