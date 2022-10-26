JUST IN
Business Standard

Anti-dust campaign: Fines of Rs 32.4 lakh imposed at construction sites

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a review meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Environment Department officers to take stock of the Anti-Dust Campaign on Wednesday

Topics
Construction sector | Pollution Control | pollution in India

ANI  General News 

dust, pollution
Photo: PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a review meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Environment Department officers to take stock of the Anti-Dust Campaign on Wednesday.

It was observed in the meeting that 6,868 construction sites had been inspected by officers under the Anti Dust Campaign. At the same time, notices/challans were issued to 253 sites; and fines of Rs 32.4 lakh were imposed for violation of guidelines issued at construction sites, said a press release.

Minister Gopal Rai stated, "In order to reduce the pollution of Delhi during the winter season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan on 30 September. On the basis of this, the concerned departments have started work to implement it on the ground, added the statement.

Under the Anti Dust Campaign, the teams are constantly visiting construction sites. These teams will ensure that the construction guidelines are followed there. It is necessary to implement 14 norms on construction sites. The campaign was launched on October 6 and will run till November 6. If any site refuses to follow the rules of dust control, action will be taken against it as per law, added the statement.

According to the NGT guidelines, a fine ranging from 10,000 up to 5 lakh will be imposed for violation of the rule on the construction sites. If there is a severe violation then the construction site will be shut."

Environment Minister directed the officials of the Environment Department to take daily reports from the teams regarding the Anti Dust Campaign. So far 6868 construction sites have been inspected. A total of 253 notices have been issued and fines of Rs 32.4 lakh have been imposed for non-compliance with guidelines at some construction sites.

Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the people of Delhi that if they find any irregularities in the construction/demolition work, then they should complain about it on Green Delhi App.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 23:01 IST

