Bengal to employ 32,000 teachers by next March: CM Mamata Banerjee

The government will



be appointing over 32,000 for upper primary and primary levels by March next year, Chief Minister said on Monday.

The appointment process to fill up at least 14,000 vacancies in the upper primary level (classes 5-8) and 10,500 in the primary level (classes 1-4) will be completed before the Durga Puja in October. Around 7,500 more posts for primary will be filled up by March 2022, Banerjee said.

"So, around 32,000 will be appointed by next March. This will definitely help our school education," the CM said.

She said that the appointments will be made on the basis of the merit list and no lobbying will be required.

"Those who have passed the examinations are eligible for the jobs. The appointments were stuck because of court cases," Banerjee said.

The Calcutta High Court had in February ordered an interim stay on the recruitment process for primary teachers following petitions filed by job aspirants who alleged discrepancies after their names did not feature on the merit list issued by the Board of Primary Education.

The high court later directed the Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) to ensure that deserving candidates are not left out and the recruitment process is conducted transparently.

The Calcutta High Court, which initially asked the Commission to publish the interview list by May 10, had allowed them some time in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of teachers in upper primary schools was held in August 2015 and the results were declared in September 2016. The results of the interview were out in August 2019.

Around five lakh candidates had appeared for the tests.

In December last year, Banerjee had announced that 16,500 teachers would be appointed at the primary level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)