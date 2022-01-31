AP issues ordinance raising retirement age of govt employees from 60 to 62

-
ALSO READ
Diversify your retirement corpus across products to get a tidy sum at 60
23.39% pay rise for Andhra govt staff, retirement age up by 2 years
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coast brace for cyclonic storm
At 29, S Africa's Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket
-
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday enhanced the retirement age for its employees by two years to 62.
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan promulgated the AP Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 to this effect.
On January 21, the state Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the AP Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Act, 1984 in line with the announcement made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the 7th.
In the Ordinance, the Governor said the amendment to the Act would come into effect from January 1, 2022.
The Act was previously amended in 2014 increasing the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.
Justifying the enhancement in retirement age, the government noted that there has been a significant improvement in the average life expectancy compared to 2014.
As per the World Health Organisation, the global average life expectancy in 2019 was around 73 years and the average Indian lived up to 70 years, it said, adding there has been a general improvement in health conditions as well.
"To utilise the experience and expertise of the senior employees and considering the increased life expectancy and improved health conditions in general, it has been proposed to enhance the current age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years for all state government employees," a gazette notification said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU