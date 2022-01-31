AP issues ordinance raising retirement age of govt employees from 60 to 62

The government on Monday enhanced the age for its employees by two years to 62.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan promulgated the AP Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 to this effect.

On January 21, the state Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the AP Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Act, 1984 in line with the announcement made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the 7th.

In the Ordinance, the Governor said the amendment to the Act would come into effect from January 1, 2022.

The Act was previously amended in 2014 increasing the age from 58 to 60 years.

Justifying the enhancement in age, the government noted that there has been a significant improvement in the average life expectancy compared to 2014.

As per the World Health Organisation, the global average life expectancy in 2019 was around 73 years and the average Indian lived up to 70 years, it said, adding there has been a general improvement in health conditions as well.

"To utilise the experience and expertise of the senior employees and considering the increased life expectancy and improved health conditions in general, it has been proposed to enhance the current age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years for all state government employees," a gazette notification said.

