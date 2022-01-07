23.39% pay rise for Andhra govt staff, retirement age up by 2 years

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh govt grants permission for reopening seized theatres
Andhra CM meets Modi, asks for revised cost estimate of Polavaram project
Andhra Pradesh reports 2,252 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours
UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons in boost for airlines
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet Modi on Jan 3 to discuss state issues
-
Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced a wage enhancement for its employees with a fitment of 23.29 per cent while simultaneously increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years.
For the second day in a row, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks with leaders of various employees' associations wherein he announced the wage revision and other benefits.
Also, the Chief Minister set timelines for addressing the various other pending issues of the employees by June 30 this year.
The pay revision would come into effect from July 1, 2018 while the monetary benefits would be paid with effect from April 1, 2020, Jagan told the employees' associations.
The new salaries with enhanced scales would be implemented from January 1, 2022.
The wage revision would impose an additional financial burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government per annum.
The Chief Minister told the employees' associations that the pending DA instalment arrears would be paid along with the January salary.
Also, the pending payments like provident fund, insurance, leave encashment and others would be cleared fully by April.
On the contributory pension sheme, the Chief Minister said a Cabinet Sub-Committee was looking into it and a final decision would be taken by June 30.
A committee headed by the Chief Secretary would be constituted to look into the troubles plaguing the employees health scheme and find solutions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU