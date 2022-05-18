Apple lets employees work remotely as Covid-19 again surges in US

-
ALSO READ
End of an era: Apple discontinues iPod after a more than two decade run
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
Apple will no longer repair iPhones reported as stolen or missing
From Music to TV+, Arcade, and iCloud, the expanding universe of Apple apps
Apple completes production tests for AR/VR headset, says report
-
Apple has once again delayed its full return-to-office policy while maintaining two days a week at the workplace for the time being amid the fresh surge in Covid infections in the US.
According to The Verge, the tech giant has told workers in an internal memo that "we are extending the phase-in period of the pilot and maintaining two days a week in the office for the time being".
Those who are in the current two-day-per-week pilot will have the option to once again work remotely if they feel uncomfortable coming to work.
Apple has also asked its employees to wear masks at work.
"We are temporarily asking team members to wear masks in common spaces, meeting rooms, hallways, and elevators -- in general, all areas outside of your personal workspace," Apple said in the memo.
"For those of you participating in the pilot, if you are uncomfortable coming into the office during this time, you have the option to work remotely. Please discuss your plans with your manager," said the company.
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new hybrid mode of work almost a year ago.
Cook said that most workers will be asked to come into the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Apple employees also have the chance to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all on their own", he had said.
In the fresh memo, Apple said: "These changes are for your location and we'll make changes to other locations as required. We're continuing to monitor local data closely and are committed to providing at least two weeks notice of any changes".
Covid infections continue to rise across the US and are trending at the highest levels seen since late November.
New York City is approaching a Covid alert level of "high", according to an advisory from the Health Department.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU