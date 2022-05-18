Ensure last-mile vaccine coverage of beneficiaries: Delhi govt to districts

-
The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to ensure effective last-mile coverage of those needed to be given second and precaution doses of Covid vaccine.
The government has made arrangements for free vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 59 years, in addition to providing free precaution doses to those above 60, health care and frontline workers.
"Districts have to ensure effective last-mile implementation of this enablement," read an order.
The order said the coverage of beneficiaries requires concerted efforts.
Beneficiaries should be contacted at least once and motivated to get themselves vaccinated, it said.
The order said frontline health workers should be trained to sensitise communities in their allocated areas regarding the availability of precaution doses free of cost.
All districts should focus on camp-based approach to increase vaccine coverage, the order said. "Workplaces covered earlier must be contacted and sensitised regarding precaution dose," the order said.
