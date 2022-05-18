Data story: India logs 1,829 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,293

Enter the characters shown in the image.

India reported a decline of 753 in active cases to take its count to 15,647. The country is fifty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On May 18, it added 1,829 cases to take its total caseload to 43,127,199. And, with 33 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 524,293, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,497,695 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on May 17, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,916,500,770. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,587,259 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 2,549 new cured cases being reported on May 18.

India has added 16,613 cases in the past 7 days.

The count of active cases across India on May 18 saw a fall of 753, compared with 917 on May 17.

With 2,549 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.22%

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,582 — 33 deaths and 2,549 recoveries.

India on May 17 conducted 434,962 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 844,926,602.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7881235), Kerala (6547831), Karnataka (3949882), Tamil Nadu (3454686), and Andhra Pradesh (2319846).

The five states with most active cases are Kerala (3331), Delhi (2910), Karnataka (1802), Maharashtra (1551), and Haryana (1431).

The five states with highest fatalities are Maharashtra (147855), Kerala (69434), Karnataka (40105), Tamil Nadu (38025), and Delhi (26198).