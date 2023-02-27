Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after fire

-
ALSO READ
Tata Group in talks with Apple's Taiwanese supplier for assembling iPhones
In shift away from China, Apple adds a new iPhone 14 supplier in India
iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: Everything Apple announced at 'Far Out' event
iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price
Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for 2023 iPhones
-
By Munsif Vengattil
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and evacuated 400 of its employees after a massive fire on Monday, two local government officials told Reuters.
Foxlink makes cables for iPhones. Roughly 50% of the machinery at the facility was damaged and half of the building collapsed, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident occurred.
Management has estimated damage of 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million) at the facility, he said, adding there were no casualties.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An official for Foxlink did not respond to calls.
($1 = 82.7320 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens and Sharon Singleton)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU