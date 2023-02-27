JUST IN
Railways need not to seek permission to develop infra on its forest land
Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after fire
Air India business class passenger shares video of insect in flight meal
French electronics giant Thales to hire over 550 Indian engineers
AISTA cuts sugar production estimate to 33.5 mn tonnes in 2022-23 season
India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack per day: Report
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking appointment of renaming commission
PM Narendra Modi to address post-budget webinar on technology theme
NGT forms panel to obtain report on 'encroachment' of south Delhi pond
No encroachment by Assam in state's territory: Mizoram Home Minister
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
French electronics giant Thales to hire over 550 Indian engineers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after fire

Management has estimated damage of 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million) at the facility, he said, adding there were no casualties

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple  | Fire accident

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

By Munsif Vengattil

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and evacuated 400 of its employees after a massive fire on Monday, two local government officials told Reuters.

Foxlink makes cables for iPhones. Roughly 50% of the machinery at the facility was damaged and half of the building collapsed, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident occurred.

Management has estimated damage of 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million) at the facility, he said, adding there were no casualties.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An official for Foxlink did not respond to calls.

($1 = 82.7320 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens and Sharon Singleton)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU